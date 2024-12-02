AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-02

LESCO arrests 20-member transformer thieves’ gang

Safdar Rasheed Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has caught a 20-member gang of transformer thieves in its Kasur Circle.

According to he senior officer of the Company,the accused confessed that they have stolen 15 to 20 transformers from Kasur Circle. He said that LESCO’s Kasur Circle has since long been facing high financial and operational losses due to incidents of transformers theft.

On the direction of Superintending Engineer (SE Kasur Circle) Nadeem Malik, announcements were also made in mosques, appealing the people to inform the LESCO immediately on seeing anyone damaging the public property.

On a tip of, Executive Engineer (X-En Rural) Abrar Khan conducted an instant operation in the area of Khudiyan North and caught three accused stealing a transformer last night. All the accused were handed over to the local police. During the preliminary police investigation, it was revealed that the thieves hailing from Chungi Amar Sidhu area of Lahore, is a gang of 20 members who steal transformers. An FIR has also been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, during an anti-power theft operation under the supervision of X-En Kamran Naveed in LESCO’s Baghbanpura Division, Lahore, the LESCO inspection team led by SDO Noman Siddique (Kot Khawaja Saeed Sub-Division) detected electricity pilferage at a plastic factory in vicinity of Bhamma Jhugiyan.

The inspection team found that the factory owner Muhammad Shafiq has been stealing electricity direct from the transformer bypassing the ATB Box after tearing down its paper seals and opening it, thus causing loss of millions of rupees per month to the company. The SDO disconnected the illegal connection and took into his custody the transformer and wires.

Though the accused Muhammad Shafiq escaped from the spot, LESCO has charged him with a detention bill and also got registered an FIR with the relevant police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lesco thieves’ gang transformer thieves

Comments

200 characters

LESCO arrests 20-member transformer thieves’ gang

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Overseas Pakistanis: Centre, provinces to work together to resolve issues: PM

Banks urged to provide soft loans to KP SMEs

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories