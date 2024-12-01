AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Air New Zealand flight diverted to Auckland after engine trouble

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2024 01:49pm

SYDNEY: An Air New Zealand flight from Wellington to Sydney was diverted to Auckland on Sunday after an engine problem, the airline said.

“Flight NZ249 from Wellington to Sydney experienced an engine issue about an hour into the flight,” Air New Zealand flight operations head Hugh Pearce said in a statement.

The engine was shut down and the aircraft diverted to Auckland where it landed safely just after 5.20 p.m. local time, Pearce said, adding that the matter would be investigated.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the aircraft was an Airbus A320.

Air New Zealand aims to fly battery-powered plane by 2026

The issue comes after the Auckland-based carrier last month said persistent engine issues bit into its bottomline, as it forecast lower earnings for the first half of financial year 2025.

The airline has a fleet of 108 aircraft that operate domestically and connect Australia, the Pacific, Asia, and North America with New Zealand.

Air New Zealand

Comments

200 characters

Air New Zealand flight diverted to Auckland after engine trouble

PIA hopes to resume Europe flights soon after EASA lifts ban

PTI violent protests caused Rs192bn daily losses to economy: Interior Ministry

Israeli strikes kill 15 in Gaza, Cairo holds fresh talks with Hamas

US blames Assad’s reliance on Russia, Iran for loss of Aleppo control

EU’s new top foreign policy officials visit Ukraine in show of solidarity

APTMA steps up pressure on govt to restore EFS

SC set to hear ‘mega loan write-off’ case on 3rd

Tax evaders: FBR not in favour of name-and-shame policy

November’s FBR revenue collection short of target

‘A solution to all problems’: Bilawal talks of ‘Bhutto legacy’

Read more stories