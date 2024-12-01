AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Luis Enrique calls for persistence after PSG’s frustrating draw

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2024 11:21am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique lamented his team’s failure to convert chances in Saturday’s Ligue 1 draw with Nantes, despite dominating possession, and stressed the need for persistence.

After a lacklustre Champions League campaign has them in 25th place following a recent narrow loss at Bayern Munich, PSG’s 1-1 home draw against struggling Nantes was another disappointing result for the domestic league leaders.

Luis Enrique’s team dominated possession against relegation-playoff-placed Nantes to such an extent that they set a new Ligue 1 record, with 84.1% possession, the highest since records began in 2006.

“Efficiency is the key to football. It is very difficult to be efficient, to attack an opponent who is very compact in his area,” Luis Enrique said.

“It’s incredibly tough to create as many chances as we did. But it’s clear that if you don’t score, it becomes frustrating and draining.

“In the end, there’s only one way forward: to persist, persist, continue trusting the players and the team, and keep moving forward.”

Atletico Madrid’s winning streak fuelled by newcomers’ adaptation, says coach Simeone

Goncalo Ramos’ return to the squad for a full match after an ankle injury at the start of the season was marked by an assist.

“I felt good, I managed to play the whole match without any pain and I think that from now on, we have to raise the level and gain confidence,” the Portuguese striker said.

“We are capable of working hard, with a lot of desire. We tried everything today, which was visible during the match. But now we have to think about the next match and work during the week.”

PSG will next travel to Auxerre on Friday for a Ligue 1 clash.

