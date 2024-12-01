AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Print 2024-12-01

PM vows to strengthen HIV national response

APP Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan stood united with the global community in reaffirming its firm commitment to strengthening the national HIV response and ensuring that no one was left behind.

The theme, “Take the Rights Path : My health, My right,” reminds us that the journey to eliminate AIDS as a public health threat begins with a firm commitment to human rights, the prime minister said in a message in connection with World AIDS Day 2024.

He said upholding the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights and promoting the inclusion of all communities were essential for eradicating AIDS as a public health threat.

Global Fund approves $285m grant to fight HIV/AIDS, TB & malaria

“Healthcare is a fundamental right. Through our collective efforts, we will ensure that all our citizens enjoy this fundamental right in an equitable manner. By working together, we will continue to strengthen our health systems and expand access to essential services for our citizens,” the prime minister added.

He highlighted that HIV/ AIDS remained a health challenge and a significant socio-economic issue that threatened livelihoods, disrupts families, and deepens inequalities. He said gaps in testing and treatment coverage call for deep introspection, a call to reach the most vulnerable, making strategies to be truly responsive to those at risk, and ensuring that our policies evolve to meet the shifting dynamics of the epidemic.

“Despite our collective efforts, the HIV epidemic in Pakistan continues to grow, underscoring the need for bold, innovative, and sustainable interventions. It is only through the strategy rooted in equality and inclusion that we can halt the spread of HIV. Strong political will, and effective leadership and enhanced financial commitments are essential to implementing a rights-based national HIV strategy,” he remarked.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the urgent challenges that needed our attention were eliminating spread of HIV/AIDS through needle sharing among people who inject drugs, safe blood transfusion, and eliminating mother-to-child HIV transmission.

