Sports

Mbappe’s problem is Real Madrid’s problem, says Ancelotti

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:56pm

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Saturday superstar striker Kylian Mbappe’s struggles this season are due to his team’s overall lack of consistency.

The French forward missed a penalty as Spanish and European champions Real Madrid lost on Wednesday in the Champions League against Liverpool, their third defeat in five matches in the competition.

Mbappe, who joined in the summer at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, was criticised for his performance and has netted just two goals in his last nine games for Madrid.

“Mbappe’s problem is the problem that we all have. The idea is to try to give our best version, not just of him but myself, other players,” Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash against Getafe.

‘Hot fight’ as unbeaten Bayern visit Dortmund fortress

“It’s not a problem about one player, the problem that we have is one of a team that has not been capable of being consistent. It’s not a problem about one player.

“We have to try and improve that, do everything we can… among other things (Mbappe) is new here and adapting, among other things he’s scored eight goals and has participated in attack, giving assists.

“Yes he can play better, but we can all do better and we will try to.”

Mbappe was not included in the last two France squad lists and has also had off-field issues to deal with during his first months at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“He is absolutely not sunken, he knows he has to improve like we all do… he’s being scrutinised after the Liverpool game because he missed a penalty, like many of my players have,” continued Ancelotti.

The coach said the Liverpool defeat was partly due to losing players through injury, including Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao among others, but that Brazilian winger Rodrygo was fit to face Getafe.

Madrid, second, trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by four points, albeit having played one fewer match.

“I am like Mbappe, I am trying to give my best version,” said Ancelotti.

“Results say that I have not been capable of doing that. I’m not happy… but I’m convinced we will fix it, like we always fix it.”

