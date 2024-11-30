Australia’s Hazlewood ruled out of second Test against India

MELBOURNE: Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Test against India in Adelaide with a low grade side injury in a further blow to the hosts.

Hazlewood took five wickets in the first Test in Perth where Australia were thrashed by 295 runs to fall 1-0 behind in the five-match series.

Cricket Australia said Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett had been brought into the squad for the day-night Test at Adelaide Oval which starts Dec. 6, although Scott Boland is Hazlewood’s most likely replacement.

Australia have another injury concern for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who pulled up sore after bowling 17 overs in Perth.

Uncapped Webster called into Australia squad for India series

Uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster was called into the squad two days ago as cover for Marsh.

Australia are already without regular all-rounder Cameron Green, who was ruled out of the series after opting to have surgery on a stress fracture in his lumbar spine.