AIRLINK 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DFML 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
DGKC 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
FCCL 22.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.86%)
FFL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
HBL 124.79 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.21%)
HUBC 164.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
MLCF 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 136.84 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.48%)
PAEL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
PPL 118.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
PRL 23.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
PTC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SEARL 57.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.9%)
SNGP 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
TRG 62.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.21%)
UNITY 29.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.85%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,336 Increased By 43.8 (0.53%)
BR30 26,616 Increased By 71.7 (0.27%)
KSE100 78,684 Increased By 408 (0.52%)
KSE30 25,527 Increased By 145.3 (0.57%)
World

Ukraine says it downs all 23 drones, 5 missiles in Russian overnight attack

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2024 12:57pm

KYIV: Ukrainian air force said it shot down all 23 drones and five out of six missiles launched by Russia in the early hours of Thursday.

Khmelnytskyi regional governor Serhii Tiurin said the air defence shot down nine aerial targets over his region. Local authorities have not received any reports of casualties or property damage, he added.

Russian air attack damages Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

Governor Vitaliy Kim said the military destroyed six drones and three cruise missiles over the southern region of Mykolaiv.

Two drones were shot down over the southern region of Kherson and one more was short down over Dnipropetrovsk region, local authorities said.

