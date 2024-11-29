AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
Nov 29, 2024
Crane collapse in Thailand kills three, injures 10

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2024

BANGKOK: A crane collapsed at a construction site just outside Thailand’s capital on Friday, killing three workers and injuring ten others, police said.

The incident occurred early Friday morning in Samut Sakhon, west of Bangkok, when a crane building a flyover collapsed.

Three workers died at the scene and 10 others were injured, with some in a critical condition, Detchanakorn Chanthaphum from the Samut Sakhon police told AFP.

Thai Oct exports rise 14.6% y/y, above forecast

“We saw three bodies,” he said, adding that they had died instantly.

A team of engineers and police are investigating the cause of the collapse, which authorities suspect was caused by an overloaded girder.

Construction accidents are common across Thailand, with business operators often ignoring safety requirements and operating without permits.

In March seven people were killed when a crane fell during construction work at a factory east of Bangkok.

