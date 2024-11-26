AGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 129.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.76%)
DCL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
DFML 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
DGKC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.55%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
FFBL 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.37%)
FFL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
HUBC 108.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.83%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.24%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.44%)
NBP 68.40 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.86%)
OGDC 188.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-2.24%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PPL 148.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.36%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.44%)
PTC 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.76%)
SEARL 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
TOMCL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
TPLP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.36%)
TREET 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
TRG 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
UNITY 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 10,467 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.36%)
BR30 30,774 Decreased By -452.2 (-1.45%)
KSE100 97,797 Decreased By -282.4 (-0.29%)
KSE30 30,473 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.28%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thai Oct exports rise 14.6% y/y, above forecast

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 10:16am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s customs-cleared exports rose 14.6% in October from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday, beating analysts’ expectations.

The reading compared with a forecast 5.2% increase for October in a Reuters poll, and followed September’s 1.1% rise.

Exports, a key driver of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, were boosted by stronger shipments of technology-related products, particularly computers, equipment, and components, the ministry said.

Exports are expected to grow strongly in the final quarter of 2024 and increase by 4% for the year to beat the ministry’s target, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, head of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, told a press conference.

Thai consumer confidence drops to 13-month low in August

Exports rose 4.9% in the first 10 months of 2024 from the same period in 2023.

In October, imports rose 15.9% from a year earlier, stronger than a forecast rise of 6.5% in the poll, resulting in a trade deficit of $0.79 billion for the month.

Thailand Thai exports

Comments

200 characters

Thai Oct exports rise 14.6% y/y, above forecast

KSE-100 gains over 1,600 points amid banking sector rally

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Oil steadies amid possible Middle East ceasefire

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Adviser says cut in policy rate helped govt save Rs1.3trn

Intelligence-sharing: FD to ink MoU with FMU and FIU of Belarus

Belarus urged to simplify import rules

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

Read more stories