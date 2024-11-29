Brazil’s Bolsonaro hoping Trump will aid political comeback: report

WASHINGTON: Brazil’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro is hoping that incoming US leader Donald Trump will support his political comeback in 2026 elections, according to an interview published Thursday, despite facing charges over an alleged coup plot.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Bolsonaro is banking on Trump pressuring Brazilian judges to delay enforcing a court ruling that bars him from office until 2030 for baselessly trashing Brazil’s voting system ahead of the 2022 elections he lost.

“Trump is back, and it’s a sign we’ll be back too,” said Bolsonaro, who the newspaper reported had been in close contact with the Republican since his US election victory in early November.

A spokesperson for Trump’s incoming administration did not respond to a request for comment, the Wall Street Journal said.

Bolsonaro – a hard-right populist widely dubbed the “Tropical Trump” during his 2019-2023 term – has remained politically active since leaving office, recently campaigning for the right-wing Liberal Party ahead of October municipal elections.

Like Trump, he has blamed his legal issues on apparent political persecution.

Brazilian police have accused Bolsonaro of participating in a 2022 plot to prevent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office, and of being aware of an alleged plan to assassinate the incumbent.

He is accused alongside 36 other people named as co-conspirators in a police report made public this week. Brazil’s attorney general is examining the allegations to see if the evidence supports the charges.