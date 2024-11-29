AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-29

SECP identifies another illegal trading platform operating as ‘IGIL Securities’

Published 29 Nov, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has identified another illegal trading platform operating under the name “IGIL Securities”.

The platform is being promoted through social media and WhatsApp Groups falsely claiming to be a legitimate company and promising substantial returns on trading in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and international stock markets.

The general public is informed that “IGIL Securities” is neither registered nor licenced by SECP to operate any platform for trading shares on the PSX or international stock exchanges.

Please note that trading in shares of listed companies and/or commodities is only allowed through SECP-licenced securities and futures brokers. A list of licenced brokers can be found at the following weblinks:

https://www.psx.com.pk/psx/resources-and-tools/TREC-Holders

https://pmex.com.pk/pmex-home/existing-trec-holders/

SECP hereby WARNS THE PUBLIC NOT TO DEPOSIT/ INVEST FUNDS with “IGIL Securities” or any such other trading platform in whatsoever form and whatsoever arrangement.

SECP PSX illegal trading platform IGIL Securities

