Pakistan Print 2024-11-29

Maryam welcomes PSX crossing historic milestone

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2024 08:17am

LAHORE: “Pakistan Stock Exchange has become world's best performing equity market,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while appreciating Pakistan Stock Market for crossing the historic milestone of 100,000 points. She added, ”Alhamdulillah, a new history has been created in Pakistan Stock Market today.

Every historic work and every record including the height and speed of stock market happen during PML-N tenure. I pay tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team on this remarkable achievement.”

The CM said, ”The stock market crossing one lakh point mark reflects investors’ growing confidence in Pakistan's economy. Investors' confidence is a proof that Pakistan has a bright future.”

She said, "Under the leadership of PML-N President, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country has not only achieved stability but is also on the path of development. This record of stock market is a result of unwavering confidence of investors in the business-friendly policies of the government.” She highlighted, "Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's policies are proving attractive to the international investors. The PML-N has been able to get crossed 100,000 points in the stock market not by raising political slogans but by formulating effective policies.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

