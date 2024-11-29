‘Digital community struggling to maintain their livelihoods’

ISLAMABAD: Five months into widespread internet disruptions, Pakistan’s digital community remains trapped in a web of slow speeds and unreliable access, said Shahzad Arshad, chairman Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP.org).

Talking to media persons, Arshad said that what began as a temporary measure to maintain law and order has now morphed into a prolonged ordeal, with far-reaching consequences for the nation’s digital economy and online freedoms.

Freelancers and remote workers—key contributors to Pakistan’s $400 million annual IT remittances—are struggling to maintain their livelihoods. The ongoing connectivity issues have severed vital links between them and their international clients, leaving the country’s digital workforce at a disadvantage in an increasingly competitive global market.

He said that for many, the lack of dependable internet has turned every working day into a race against time and bandwidth. Adding to the community’s frustration is the prolonged inaccessibility of some social media platforms.

The absence of social media not only disrupts personal communication but also stifles small businesses, content creators, and influencers who rely on these platforms for their livelihoods.

He further said that the government’s mandatory VPN registration policy, touted as a measure to regulate internet usage and enhance security, has proven to be a double-edged sword. While registration numbers have increased, the process remains exclusionary and confusing for many users.

Mobile data users, in particular, face unique challenges, as the requirement to submit an IP address—a concept unfamiliar to many—leaves them unable to comply. This oversight has widened the digital divide, sidelining significant portions of the population.

Critics within the tech community view the policy as superficial, arguing that it fails to address core issues like infrastructure development and security. Some even consider the push for VPN registration as an attempt to inflate user compliance numbers rather than create meaningful solutions.

Cybersecurity threats loom large, with hackers targeting rogue VPN servers to spread malware and compromise user data, adding yet another layer of complexity to an already fraught situation. As the weeks turn into months, the fear that slow internet will become the norm for Pakistani users grows stronger.

For a country aspiring to become a regional digital hub, such conditions are both unsustainable and detrimental, said Shahzad, adding that the ripple effects extend beyond individual productivity, undermining Pakistan’s credibility as a reliable destination for IT outsourcing and freelance services.

The economic implications are staggering. As global competition in the freelance and IT sectors intensifies, Pakistan risks losing critical international contracts and clientele due to its inability to provide stable internet connectivity. For a nation already grappling with economic challenges, this is a setback it can ill afford, he added.

While regulation and security are legitimate concerns, they must not come at the cost of accessibility and progress. The government must prioritise restoring internet speeds to pre-disruption levels and ensure that social media platforms are accessible without undue delay.

Furthermore, simplifying the VPN registration process, especially for mobile data users, is crucial to creating an inclusive digital ecosystem.

Pakistan’s digital workforce and online communities represent a vital part of its economic and social fabric. Allowing their potential to be stifled by poor internet policies and inadequate infrastructure risks pushing the nation further into digital isolation.

The clock is ticking, and the stakes are high. The government’s next steps will determine whether Pakistan can rise to meet its digital ambitions or remain mired in connectivity chaos.

For now, the digital workers and communities of Pakistan are left waiting—struggling against the tide of slow speeds and silence, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024