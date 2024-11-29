Markets Print 2024-11-29
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (November 28, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.43 279.06 AED 75.25 75.97
EURO 291.14 293.89 SAR 73.50 74.18
GBP 349.55 352.88 INTERBANK 277.90 278.05
JPY 1.79 1.84
=========================================================================
