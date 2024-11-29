Markets Print 2024-11-29
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 28, 2024). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 28, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 100,082.77
High: 100,540.29
Low: 99,354.24
Net Change: 813.52
Volume (000): 555,938
Value (000): 28,557,045
Makt Cap (000) 3,071,940,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,784.13
NET CH (+) 101.95
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,335.71
NET CH (+) 396.83
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 28,228.78
NET CH (-) 428.65
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,417.98
NET CH (-) 30.3
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,908.71
NET CH (+) 262.19
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,914.91
NET CH (+) 164.7
------------------------------------
As on: 28-November-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments