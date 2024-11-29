KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 28, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 100,082.77 High: 100,540.29 Low: 99,354.24 Net Change: 813.52 Volume (000): 555,938 Value (000): 28,557,045 Makt Cap (000) 3,071,940,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,784.13 NET CH (+) 101.95 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,335.71 NET CH (+) 396.83 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 28,228.78 NET CH (-) 428.65 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,417.98 NET CH (-) 30.3 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,908.71 NET CH (+) 262.19 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,914.91 NET CH (+) 164.7 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-November-2024 ====================================

