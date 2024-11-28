AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: Improved demand lifts export rates in India and Thailand

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:15pm

Prices of parboiled rice exported from top hub India gained, after holding steady for three straight weeks, supported by improved demand this week, while the delivery of shipments and demand from regular customers drove Thai rates to their highest in one month.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $445-$453 per ton this week, its highest level since Oct. 24, up from $440-$447 quoted for most of the month.

Indian 5% broken white rice was quoted at $450 to $458 per ton this week, increasing from last week’s $445 to $452.

“Demand is improving as buyers realise that prices are unlikely to fall further. They have begun placing orders,” said a Kolkata-based exporter.

Last month, India scrapped the export tax on parboiled rice and removed the floor price of $490 a metric ton for the export of non-basmati white rice to boost exports.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s 5% broken rice rose slightly to $510 per tonne, matching the level last seen in the week of Oct. 25, from $500 quoted last week after shipments were delivered and on active demand from regular customers, traders said.

Asia rice: Thai prices hit 1-month high, Indian rates steady near 15-month low

Prices could go up a bit more, but markets will become more competitive after India resumes more exports, a Bangkok based-trader said.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $520 per metric ton on Thursday, unchanged from a week ago, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

Traders are, however, offering lower prices, ranging from $500 to $510 per ton.

“Sales are slow as both buyers and sellers are not happy with the current prices,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Vietnam’s National Assembly this week approved changes to the Value Added Tax law that will impose a tax rate of 5% on fertilisers from July next year, a move that traders said would make domestic rice less competitive in the international market.

Rice export asia rice Asia Rice price

Comments

200 characters

Asia rice: Improved demand lifts export rates in India and Thailand

PM credits investor confidence in govt policies as KSE-100 hits 100,000

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

World Bank, Pakistan combine forces to tackle smog crisis

Israeli aggression increases in central Gaza, strikes kill 17 people

Oil flat after US gasoline stocks build and delay to OPEC+ meeting

Bank Makramah’s board approves restructuring scheme

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories