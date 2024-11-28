AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Markets

Major Gulf markets gain on Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 03:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday following Israel’s agreement to a ceasefire deal with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group under a deal brokered by the US and France.

The agreement, a rare diplomatic feat in a region racked by conflict, ended the deadliest confrontation between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group in years.

However, Israel is still fighting the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 0.6% and the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank increasing 0.7%.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.3%, with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority advancing 2.4%.

Separately, Talabat, one of the largest food ordering businesses in the Middle East, is set to be the largest initial public offering (IPO) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year after parent firm Delivery Hero DHER.DE on Wednesday announced it had increased the offering.

Most Gulf bourses in red ahead of US inflation data

The IPO on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) could raise as much as $2 billion if priced at the top of its indicative price range of 1.5-1.6 dirhams per share.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.4%.

Meanwhile, oil prices were steady as worries over Middle East supply disruptions eased after a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, with investors focusing on this weekend’s OPEC+ meeting to discuss oil output policy.

OPEC+, which pumps about half the world’s oil, will meet on Sunday.

Two sources from the producer group told Reuters on Tuesday that members have been discussing a further delay to a planned oil output hike due to have started in January.

The Qatari benchmark edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.5% rise in telecoms firm Ooredoo.

Gulf stock markets

