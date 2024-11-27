AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (3.38%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.72%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.56%)
DFML 38.86 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.07%)
DGKC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (5.7%)
FCCL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (10.01%)
FFBL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (10.01%)
FFL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.18%)
HUBC 110.72 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (5.95%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (12.26%)
KOSM 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.25%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (9.99%)
NBP 72.51 Increased By ▲ 6.59 (10%)
OGDC 189.18 Increased By ▲ 9.65 (5.38%)
PAEL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.36%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
PPL 153.45 Increased By ▲ 9.75 (6.78%)
PRL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.93%)
PTC 17.92 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (9.27%)
SEARL 82.50 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.31%)
TREET 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.78%)
TRG 56.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.47%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.91%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
BR100 10,659 Increased By 569.2 (5.64%)
BR30 31,331 Increased By 1822.5 (6.18%)
KSE100 99,269 Increased By 4695.1 (4.96%)
KSE30 31,032 Increased By 1587.6 (5.39%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses in red ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 07:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday as investors awaited key inflation data from the world’s biggest economy for cues on the likely scale of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

The Personal Consumption Expenditure report, the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, is due at 10 a.m. ET.

Minutes from the Fed’s November meeting, released on Tuesday, showed policymakers were uncertain about the outlook for interest-rate cuts and how much the current rates were restricting the economy.

Traders are now betting on a 62.8% probability the central bank will lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points in December, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The Fed’s decisions have a significant impact on monetary policy in the Gulf as most of the region’s currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 1.2%, dragged down by a 2.8% fall in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group and a 1.9% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank.

Gulf bourses end mixed as oil prices slip

However, Tamkeen Human Resources surged 30% to 65 riyals a piece in market debut.

Separately, the kingdom on Tuesday approved its state budget for 2025 forecasting a fiscal deficit of 101 billion riyals ($26.90 billion), as its finance minister said Saudi Arabia will continue to spend on gigaprojects designed to wean the economy off oil.

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.5%, with top lender Emirates NBD sliding 3.4% and toll operator Salik down 1.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were steady as investors monitored the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index retreated 1.5%, hit by a 1.8% fall in top lender Commercial International Bank.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 1.2% to 11,591
 ABU DHABI        lost 0.1% to 9,285
 DUBAI            dropped 0.5% to 4,805
 QATAR            down 0.5% to 10,361
 EGYPT            lost 1.5% to 29,846
 BAHRAIN          added 0.5% to 2,032
 OMAN             lost 0.5% to 4,530
 KUWAIT           declined 0.5% to 7,751
-----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf bourses in red ahead of US inflation data

‘Enough is enough’: IG Islamabad says will not allow ‘terrorism under the guise of protest’

Pakistan inflation to ease further in November 2024, says Ministry of Finance

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

China commends Pakistan Army’s resolve in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts

Tribal clashes in Kurram district leave 89 dead in a week: local official

Oil holds steady, focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, OPEC+ meeting

China state media warn Trump against mutually destructive tariff war

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Hamas says ‘ready’ for Gaza truce after Lebanon ceasefire

Read more stories