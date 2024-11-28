AGL 38.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
JGB yields fall, tracking US Treasury peers, yen rallies

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 01:36pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Thursday, tracking overnight declines in US Treasury yields, while investors were less cautious about an interest rate hike amid a stronger yen.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points (bps) to 1.050%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 1 bp to 0.58% and the five-year yield fell 1.5 bps to 0.720%.

“Besides US Treasury yields declines, the yen’s strength eased caution for the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) rate hike at its December meeting,” said Keisuke Tsuruta, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

US Treasury yields dropped on Wednesday as investors piled into US government bonds following weak consumer sentiment surveys in Europe, while US inflation concerns took a temporary backseat as data came in line with estimates.

Japan bonds set for weekly drop as PM Ishiba takes office

The yen has rallied sharply for two days, rising through its 200-day moving average to 151.50 per dollar.

It was slightly weaker in Asia, and was last down 0.3% at 151.575.

“Overall, the market still braces for the BOJ’s rate hike next month, but the yen’s move lifted sentiment on Thursday,” said Tsuruta.

Overnight index swaps (OIS) indicated a 56% chance of the BOJ raising rates to 0.5% in December, as of 0603 GMT, with a more than 90% probability of the central bank raising rates to 0.75% by October next year.

  • The 20-year JGB yield fell 2 bps to 1.87%

  • The 30-year JGB yield fell 1 bp to 2.295%

  • The 40-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 2.66

