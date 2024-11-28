Russia strikes cities across Ukraine with cruise missiles

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kharkiv, Rivne and Lutsk on Thursday morning amid reports of a Russian cruise missile attack, Ukrainian news outlets Zerkalo Tyzhnya and Suspilne said.

“Energy infrastructure is once again targeted by the enemy’s massive strike,” Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook.

“The enemy continues to attack Kharkiv with missiles,” city mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper urged residents to stay in shelter in a separate message.