AGL 38.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 134.05 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (3.94%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (11.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
DCL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.97%)
DFML 39.87 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.39%)
DGKC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (4.34%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.18%)
FFBL 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FFL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
HUBC 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
MLCF 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.02%)
NBP 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.52%)
OGDC 190.60 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.23%)
PAEL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.3%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
PPL 159.60 Increased By ▲ 6.93 (4.54%)
PRL 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.13%)
PTC 19.31 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (9.1%)
SEARL 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.56%)
TOMCL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (5.04%)
TPLP 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.28%)
TREET 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TRG 58.33 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (4.09%)
UNITY 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,726 Increased By 67.5 (0.63%)
BR30 31,955 Increased By 623.5 (1.99%)
KSE100 99,847 Increased By 578.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 31,112 Increased By 80 (0.26%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia strikes cities across Ukraine with cruise missiles

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 12:14pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kharkiv, Rivne and Lutsk on Thursday morning amid reports of a Russian cruise missile attack, Ukrainian news outlets Zerkalo Tyzhnya and Suspilne said.

“Energy infrastructure is once again targeted by the enemy’s massive strike,” Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook.

Three wounded in Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Kyiv, officials say

“The enemy continues to attack Kharkiv with missiles,” city mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper urged residents to stay in shelter in a separate message.

facebook Kharkiv Ukraine’s Russia-Ukraine war Russia strikes War Ukraine Odesa region Zerkalo Tyzhnya Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko

Comments

200 characters

Russia strikes cities across Ukraine with cruise missiles

PM credits investor confidence in govt policies as KSE-100 hits 100,000

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

World Bank, Pakistan combine forces to tackle smog crisis

Israeli aggression increases in central Gaza, strikes kill 17 people

Oil slips on US gasoline stocks buildup; traders eye weekend OPEC+ meet

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Read more stories