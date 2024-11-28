AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.83%)
CNERGY 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.15%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.57%)
DFML 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
DGKC 84.52 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.15%)
FCCL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.48%)
FFBL 74.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.02%)
FFL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HUBC 110.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.27%)
KOSM 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
MLCF 40.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.89%)
NBP 71.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.61%)
OGDC 190.50 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.17%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
PPL 156.10 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (2.25%)
PRL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.97%)
PTC 18.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.78%)
SEARL 83.07 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.79%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.03%)
TOMCL 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.6%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 56.47 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.77%)
UNITY 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,727 Increased By 68.9 (0.65%)
BR30 31,737 Increased By 405.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 99,921 Increased By 651.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 31,187 Increased By 154.6 (0.5%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee eyes breathing room as dollar softens, US bond yields dip

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 09:37am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open flat to slightly higher on Thursday, supported by a pullback in the US dollar index due to a dip in US bond yields.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 84.43-84.44 to the dollar, compared with its close of 84.4525 in the previous session.

The rupee is expected to see mostly rangebound trading, pressured by portfolio outflows on the one side and stern central bank defence of the currency on the other, traders said.

The Reserve Bank of India has routinely intervened to limit the rupee’s losses to near 84.50. It’s “quite likely that it (USD/INR) settles into an 84.35-84.50 range in the near term,” a trader at a private bank said, adding that as and when the central bank allowed further weakness, 84.70 would be the key level to watch.

The dollar index dropped 0.7% on Wednesday and was little changed at 106.17 in Asia trading.

A stronger euro, following hawkish remarks from a European Central Bank policymaker, and gains in the Japanese yen spurred growing bets Japan could hike interest rates in December that, alongside lower U.S bond yields, weighed on the dollar.

Treasury yields retreated, with the 10-year yield dipping to a four-week low of 4.22%, after US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data came in along expected lines.

Indian rupee weighed down by heavy dollar demand for currency futures expiry

The economic cues imply “that the Fed cuts in December, but the FOMC may likely communicate a slower pace of easing in 2025 in part to account for the new Trump administration’s policy priorities,” MUFG Bank said in a note.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to impose tariffs on the United States’ three largest trading partners – China, Canada and Mexico – and has proposed other policies that analysts reckon could put upward pressure on US inflation.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee eyes breathing room as dollar softens, US bond yields dip

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories