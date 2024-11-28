AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (10.45%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.36%)
DCL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.13%)
DFML 38.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.8%)
DGKC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.11%)
FCCL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
FFBL 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.14%)
FFL 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 110.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
HUMNL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.83%)
KOSM 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
MLCF 40.98 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.96%)
NBP 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.44%)
OGDC 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.91%)
PAEL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
PPL 156.50 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.51%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.77%)
SEARL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.31%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
TOMCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
TRG 56.38 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.61%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,724 Increased By 65.8 (0.62%)
BR30 31,725 Increased By 393.4 (1.26%)
KSE100 99,836 Increased By 567 (0.57%)
KSE30 31,162 Increased By 129.8 (0.42%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-28

Sindh CM says his govt committed to augmenting agrarian economy

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2024 07:40am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government is committed to augmenting the agrarian economy through climate and disaster-resilient infrastructure that led to the replacement of Sukkur barrage gates following an incident on June 20, 2024.

He said this while presiding over a joint meeting of the Irrigation Dept and Peoples Housing Project here at CM House on Wednesday. Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Minister Home Zia Lanjar, CM Special Assistant Jabbar Khan, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Advocate General Hassan Akbar, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, CEO Peoples Housing Khalid Shaikh, Secretary Law Ali Ahmad Baloch and others attended the meeting.

The CM said that the ongoing Rs 24 billion Sukkur Barrage Gates and Structure Rehabilitation project is a critical initiative for protecting water resources and infrastructure. Launched in response to the collapse of a gate at Sukkur Barrage on June 20, 2024, the project aims to replace all 66 gates of the historic structure, including canal gates, he said.

Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro briefed the CM that the project is on track for completion in three years, with major civil works currently in progress. The comprehensive rehabilitation plan includes constructing a large cofferdam. For the first time since the barrage’s construction, the floors, piers, and built-in components will undergo inspection and repair. The first phase focuses on replacing 16 gates, starting at the Left Bank Divide Wall.

Construction of the stage-1 cofferdam started on September 16, 2024, and Secretary Irrigation Zareef Khero personally monitored the replacement of 16 main gates on October 20, 2024.

According to Shoro, a total of 510 sheet piles for the upstream cofferdam have been successfully installed, while work on the downstream sheet piles commenced on November 26, 2024, with 16 out of 594 piles already driven. Temporary access for transporting materials and equipment has been completed, along with the delivery of steel sheet piles and geomembrane sandbags to the site.

The Rs24 billion Sukkur Barrage project will accommodate enhanced works. The project is scheduled for completion by February 23, 2027, with an additional one-year defect liability period.

SPHF: CEO Sindh Peoples Housing for Flood (SPHF) Khalid Shaikh, during the meeting, presented updates on housing construction for flood-affected families.

The CM was informed that over one million bank accounts had been opened to facilitate direct fund transfers for housing reconstruction. So far, funds have been disbursed to 810,000 beneficiaries, leading to the completion of 475,000 houses, with 300,000 families already having moved into their new homes.

The SPHF initiative reflects the Sindh government’s broader vision to build disaster-resilient infrastructure and improve living standards for flood-affected communities, the CM said and praised the progress and emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum in both housing and

irrigation projects to ensure timely delivery.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reiterated his government’s commitment to sustainable development, saying, “Through projects like the Sukkur Barrage Rehabilitation and the Peoples Housing initiative, we are creating a future-ready Sindh, equipped to address climate challenges while uplifting its people.”

The Sindh government is actively engaged in extensive barrage rehabilitation and housing initiatives, exemplifying a model of inclusive development, said the CM and added that these efforts were aimed at both safeguarding the province’s essential infrastructure and empowering its vulnerable communities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh CM Sukkur Barrage gates agrarian economy

Comments

200 characters

Sindh CM says his govt committed to augmenting agrarian economy

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories