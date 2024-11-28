AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (10.45%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.36%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
DFML 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
DGKC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.51%)
FCCL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.3%)
FFBL 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.14%)
FFL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
HUMNL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
MLCF 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.51%)
NBP 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
OGDC 189.99 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.9%)
PAEL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.76%)
PPL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (2.18%)
PRL 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.32%)
PTC 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.82%)
SEARL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.31%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
TPLP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
TREET 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,703 Increased By 44 (0.41%)
BR30 31,658 Increased By 327.1 (1.04%)
KSE100 99,782 Increased By 512.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 31,128 Increased By 95.2 (0.31%)
French blue-chips lead European stocks lower

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

FRANKFURT: French stocks hit a more than three-month low on Wednesday as investors fretted about the fragile government’s ability to push through its budget, while continued worries over potential US tariffs kept European automobile stocks under pressure.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.2% lower.

France’s main stock index dropped more than 1% during the session to hit its lowest since August. It closed 0.7% lower.

The technology sector was the biggest weight on the STOXX 600, with declines led by French companies.

French bonds also took a hit, driving the premium the government must pay for long-term borrowing to its highest since 2012.

“France continues to struggle from political instability, and nothing has been sorted by the early election called by (President Emmanuel) Macron earlier in the year,” said Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at UK private bank Coutts.

“The budget hasn’t passed yet and the new government could fall again - that would make sentiment even worse with regards to French assets.” Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been threatening to topple the government over measures to cut spending and raise taxes in the budget.

Investors also continued to worry about the next potential target for tariffs, after US President-elect Donald Trump pledged big tariffs on imports from the United States’ largest trading partners, including Mexico and China.

This concern, prominent since Trump’s election victory, has kept European stocks on the defensive, among other factors.

Rate-sensitive real estate stocks gained 1.7%, though, limiting overall losses.

Among individual stocks, Johnson Matthey slumped 11.7% after the catalytic converter and pollution filter maker missed estimates for half-year profit.

Grifols fell 9% after a report said Canadian investment fund Brookfield might drop its plan to take over the Spanish pharmaceutical firm.

US consumer spending increased solidly in October, suggesting that the economy maintained its strong pace of growth early in the fourth quarter.

