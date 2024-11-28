AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (10.45%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.36%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
DFML 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.13%)
DGKC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.51%)
FCCL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.21%)
FFBL 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.14%)
FFL 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
HUBC 110.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.36%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.05%)
KOSM 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
MLCF 40.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.64%)
NBP 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.44%)
OGDC 189.97 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.89%)
PAEL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
PPL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (2.18%)
PRL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.21%)
PTC 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.26%)
SEARL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.31%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
TRG 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 10,703 Increased By 44 (0.41%)
BR30 31,658 Increased By 327.1 (1.04%)
KSE100 99,861 Increased By 591.6 (0.6%)
KSE30 31,159 Increased By 126.2 (0.41%)
Nov 28, 2024
Markets Print 2024-11-28

Chicago wheat down on better supply outlook

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures slid on Wednesday, giving up gains from the previous session, pressured by ample supplies from freshly harvested crops in the southern hemisphere.

Soybeans edged higher, although expectations of large output in Brazil limited the upside in prices. Corn also firmed. “For now there are ample wheat supplies in the market which are keeping a lid on prices,” said one trader in Singapore. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.6% to $5.54-3/4 a bushel, as of 0412 GMT. Soybeans added 0.5% to $9.88 a bushel and corn climbed 0.1% to $4.28-1/2 a bushel. Expectations of bumper output from ongoing harvest in

Australia continued to provide headwinds to prices. US winter wheat crop conditions improved for a fourth straight week following timely rainfall across the Plains this month, according to a US Department of Agriculture report on Monday.

Ukraine’s weather in November was generally favourable for the development of winter grain crops, although some of the seedlings are still underdeveloped due to the long drought earlier in the year, analyst APK-Inform quoted state weather forecasters as saying on Tuesday.

In the European Union, soft wheat exports since the start of the 2024-25 season in July reached 9.15 million metric tons by Nov. 24, down 30% from 13.08 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

Exporters have shipped soybeans from the busiest US grains port at the fastest rate in nearly four years after rain raised water levels in the Mississippi River, according to government data. Some 60% of US soy exports left the Gulf Coast terminals, which draw supplies from barges travelling south on the Mississippi, the country’s most important grain waterway. Commodity funds net bought CBOT soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. The funds net sold corn, soymeal and soybean futures contracts.

