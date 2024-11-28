KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 27, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 99,269.25 High: 99,549.81 Low: 97,188.28 Net Change: 4695.09 Volume (000): 495,793 Value (000): 29,738,450 Makt Cap (000) 3,046,968,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,682.18 NET CH (+) 426.57 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,938.88 NET CH (+) 602.22 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 28,657.43 NET CH (+) 1239.28 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,448.28 NET CH (+) 839.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,646.52 NET CH (+) 494.27 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,750.21 NET CH (+) 268.64 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-November-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024