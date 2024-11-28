Markets Print 2024-11-28
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 27, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 99,269.25
High: 99,549.81
Low: 97,188.28
Net Change: 4695.09
Volume (000): 495,793
Value (000): 29,738,450
Makt Cap (000) 3,046,968,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,682.18
NET CH (+) 426.57
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,938.88
NET CH (+) 602.22
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 28,657.43
NET CH (+) 1239.28
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,448.28
NET CH (+) 839.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,646.52
NET CH (+) 494.27
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,750.21
NET CH (+) 268.64
------------------------------------
As on: 27-November-2024
====================================
