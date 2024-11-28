AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (11.46%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.79%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.76%)
DFML 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.77%)
DGKC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (3.37%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.15%)
FFBL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.93%)
FFL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
HUBC 110.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.47%)
KOSM 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
MLCF 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.14%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
OGDC 189.49 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.64%)
PAEL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (1.53%)
PRL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PTC 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.26%)
SEARL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
TOMCL 32.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.72%)
TRG 56.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 10,672 Increased By 13.9 (0.13%)
BR30 31,568 Increased By 236.5 (0.75%)
KSE100 99,651 Increased By 381.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 31,072 Increased By 39.2 (0.13%)
Markets Print 2024-11-28

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 27, 2024). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 27, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 99,269.25
High:                      99,549.81
Low:                       97,188.28
Net Change:                  4695.09
Volume (000):                495,793
Value (000):              29,738,450
Makt Cap (000)         3,046,968,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,682.18
NET CH                    (+) 426.57
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,938.88
NET CH                    (+) 602.22
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 28,657.43
NET CH                   (+) 1239.28
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,448.28
NET CH                    (+) 839.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,646.52
NET CH                    (+) 494.27
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,750.21
NET CH                    (+) 268.64
------------------------------------
As on:              27-November-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

