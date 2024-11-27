AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Nov 27, 2024
Pakistan

Pakistan, Korea conduct joint passage exercise in North Arabian Sea

BR Web Desk Published 27 Nov, 2024 08:47pm

Pakistan Navy ship PNS Zulfiquar conducted a Passage Exercise with Republic of Korea Navy ship Wang Geon in the North Arabian Sea, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

Both ships operated under the task forces of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), CTF-150 and CTF-151, respectively.

Pakistan Navy conducts flight test of locally manufactured ballistic missile

The exercise included tactical maneuvers and communication drills, aimed at enhancing operational interoperability and fostering professional ties between the two navies, the report said.

CTF-150 and CTF-151 focus on deterring illicit maritime activities such as drug trafficking and piracy, which threaten security in international waters.

The successful conduct of the joint exercise underscores the commitment of both navies for regional peace and security.

Pakistan Navy is ready to meet all kinds of conventional and nonconventional challenges in the region.

