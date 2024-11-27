AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Former Conservative leader William Hague appointed Oxford University chancellor

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 07:31pm
LONDON: William Hague, a former British foreign minister and onetime leader of the Conservative Party, was elected on Wednesday as the next chancellor of the University of Oxford, a largely ceremonial role which dates back centuries.

Hague was named as the successor to Chris Patten, Britain’s last governor of Hong Kong and another former senior Conservative politician, for what is seen as one of the grandest positions in higher education.

He beat off competition from the former Labour minister Peter Mandelson and three other candidates.

The university said Hague won a majority of support in the final round of voting for the post and he would be the 160th recorded chancellor in the university’s history, a role that dates back at least 800 years.

More than 24,000 former students and past and present members of the university’s governing body took part in the election.

PTI founder Imran Khan out of Oxford chancellor’s race

“My heart and soul are in Oxford and I will dedicate myself in the coming years to serving the university I love,” Hague, 63, said in a statement thanking those who had backed him for the 10-year, unpaid role.

The chancellor presides over key university ceremonies, undertaking fundraising work and acting as an ambassador at local, national and international events.

Hague graduated from Oxford University in 1982 with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics.

Oxford was named as the best university in the World University Rankings 2024 run by Times Higher Education, just ahead of Stanford University, the Massachusetts institute of Technology, and Harvard University.

