Erdogan says Turkiye ready to help with ceasefire in Gaza

Reuters Published November 27, 2024 Updated November 27, 2024 05:09pm

ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkiye was ready to help in any way possible to establish a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, and expressed satisfaction with the ceasefire agreement that has come into effect in Lebanon.

Turkiye, which has fiercely criticised Israel’s offensives in Gaza and Lebanon, has previously said it discussed a potential truce in Gaza with Hamas and gave the group recommendations on how to proceed with the negotiations.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said the United States would again push for an elusive ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza “with Turkiye, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and others”.

“We are stating that, as Turkiye, we are ready to provide any contribution for the massacre in Gaza to end and for a lasting ceasefire to be achieved,” Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party in parliament.

Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip leave 15 dead, medics say

Asked about Biden’s remarks, a Turkish official told Reuters a ceasefire in Lebanon without a truce in Gaza was not enough to achieve regional stability, adding Ankara was ready to help reach a deal in Gaza, just as it had supported previous efforts.

“We are again ready to help achieve a permanent ceasefire and a lasting solution in Gaza,” the official said.

While Ankara has repeatedly traded insults with Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza war, it has not officially severed ties with it. Unlike Israel and its Western partners, Turkiye does not consider Hamas a terrorist organisation and regularly hosts some of its senior members.

