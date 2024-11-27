AGL 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.6%)
AIRLINK 128.40 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (2.66%)
BOP 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.28%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.83%)
DFML 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.04%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.87%)
FCCL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.81%)
FFBL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (7.36%)
FFL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.46%)
HUBC 109.09 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (4.39%)
HUMNL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.08%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.1%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.32%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.28%)
NBP 70.31 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.66%)
OGDC 187.74 Increased By ▲ 8.21 (4.57%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.5%)
PPL 151.09 Increased By ▲ 7.39 (5.14%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.41%)
PTC 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.9%)
SEARL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.73%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.43%)
TOMCL 32.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.63%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
TREET 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.18%)
UNITY 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.67%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 10,482 Increased By 392.5 (3.89%)
BR30 30,838 Increased By 1329.4 (4.51%)
KSE100 98,061 Increased By 3486.4 (3.69%)
KSE30 30,601 Increased By 1156.3 (3.93%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

OpenAI allows employees to sell $1.5 bln stock to SoftBank, CNBC reports

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 11:17am

ChatGPT-owner OpenAI is allowing its employees to sell roughly $1.5 billion worth of shares in a new tender offer to Japan’s SoftBank Group, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The report comes after Microsoft-backed OpenAI completed a $6.6 billion funding round from investors, including SoftBank in October at a valuation of $157 billion.

The Information reported that the Japanese conglomerate had already invested $500 million in the AI company.

CNBC said the new financing was spurred by SoftBank’s billionaire CEO Masayoshi Son, who was persistent in seeking a larger stake in the startup after investing in its last funding round.

OpenAI launches free AI training course for teachers

The tender offer is set to close this week and will allow current and former OpenAI employees to cash out their shares, according to the report.

OpenAI and SoftBank declined to comment on the report to CNBC.

They did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SoftBank Group OpenAI

Comments

200 characters

OpenAI allows employees to sell $1.5 bln stock to SoftBank, CNBC reports

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Oil prices steady with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, OPEC+ policy

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

Read more stories