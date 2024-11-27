AGL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
AIRLINK 128.75 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.94%)
BOP 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.13%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.83%)
DFML 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.04%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.87%)
FCCL 32.04 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.77%)
FFBL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (7.25%)
FFL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.54%)
HUBC 109.05 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.35%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.78%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.1%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.32%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.28%)
NBP 70.35 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (6.72%)
OGDC 187.72 Increased By ▲ 8.19 (4.56%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.36%)
PPL 151.00 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (5.08%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.41%)
PTC 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.66%)
SEARL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (3.67%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.29%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
TREET 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.37%)
UNITY 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.85%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 10,482 Increased By 392.5 (3.89%)
BR30 30,838 Increased By 1329.4 (4.51%)
KSE100 98,023 Increased By 3448.7 (3.65%)
KSE30 30,586 Increased By 1141.7 (3.88%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares gain, boosted by banks, gold stocks; local inflation data awaited

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 10:50am

Australian shares climbed on Wednesday, boosted by financials and gold stocks ahead of the local inflation print, while equities in New Zealand declined ahead of its central bank’s interest rate decision later in the day.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 8,401.3 points, as of 2310 GMT.

The benchmark had ended the last session 0.7% lower.

Investors awaited the country’s consumer price index data for October, due at 0030 GMT, for more insights into the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) near-term interest rate trajectory.

In October, inflation slowed to a 3-1/2 year low in the third quarter, even as the core measure remained sticky.

Among sub-indexes, financials gained as much as 0.9%, with the “Big Four” banks advancing between 0.7% and 1.1%.

Gold stocks rose as much as 1.8%, with gold miners Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources gaining 1.3% and 2.7%, respectively. Gold, however, traded flat at $2,631.10.

Technology stocks rose as much as 0.9%, tracking overnight gains in their Wall Street peers. Following the trend, health care stocks added 0.6%.

Australian shares struggle for direction as gold stocks drag; NAB tumbles

Energy stocks inched 0.2% higher, while miners were flat. Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28% to 44,860.31 points.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.57% and 0.63%, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded 0.6% lower at 13,113.8 points.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to lower interest rates by 50 basis points to support the economy, a Reuters poll showed, with economists predicting that the central bank would cut rates steadily next year.

The decision is due at 0100 GMT.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares gain, boosted by banks, gold stocks; local inflation data awaited

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Oil prices steady with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, OPEC+ policy

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

Read more stories