Palm up on stronger rival Dalian oils, weak Chicago soyoil limits gains

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Wednesday for the third consecutive session, tracking strength in rival Dalian oils, although weaker Chicago soyoil prices limited its gains.

Palm rises on firmer soyoil prices, expected output decline

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 13 ringgit, or 0.27%, to 4,748 ringgit ($1,065.29) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals