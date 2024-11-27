AGL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
AIRLINK 128.75 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.94%)
BOP 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.13%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.83%)
DFML 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.04%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.87%)
FCCL 32.04 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.77%)
FFBL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (7.25%)
FFL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.54%)
HUBC 109.05 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.35%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.78%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.1%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.32%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.28%)
NBP 70.35 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (6.72%)
OGDC 187.72 Increased By ▲ 8.19 (4.56%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.36%)
PPL 151.00 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (5.08%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.41%)
PTC 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.66%)
SEARL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (3.67%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.29%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
TREET 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.37%)
UNITY 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.85%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 10,482 Increased By 392.5 (3.89%)
BR30 30,838 Increased By 1329.4 (4.51%)
KSE100 98,023 Increased By 3448.7 (3.65%)
KSE30 30,586 Increased By 1141.7 (3.88%)
Palm up on stronger rival Dalian oils, weak Chicago soyoil limits gains

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 10:34am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Wednesday for the third consecutive session, tracking strength in rival Dalian oils, although weaker Chicago soyoil prices limited its gains.

Palm rises on firmer soyoil prices, expected output decline

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 13 ringgit, or 0.27%, to 4,748 ringgit ($1,065.29) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.07%, while its palm oil contract added 0.43%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.28%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices steadied in early trade, with markets assessing the potential impact of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, and ahead of Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.04% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

  • European Union soybean imports in the 2024/25 season that started in July had reached 4.95 million metric tons by Nov. 24, up 7% from 4.62 million tons a year earlier, while EU palm oil imports totalled 1.26 million tons, down 18% from 1.54 million tons, data published by the European Commission showed.

  • Palm oil may test resistance at 4,780 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 4,816-4,869 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

