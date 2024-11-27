AGL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
AIRLINK 128.75 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.94%)
BOP 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.13%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.83%)
DFML 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.04%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.87%)
FCCL 32.04 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.77%)
FFBL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (7.25%)
FFL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.54%)
HUBC 109.05 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.35%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.78%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.1%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.32%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.28%)
NBP 70.35 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (6.72%)
OGDC 187.72 Increased By ▲ 8.19 (4.56%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.36%)
PPL 151.00 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (5.08%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.41%)
PTC 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.66%)
SEARL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (3.67%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.29%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
TREET 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.37%)
UNITY 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.85%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 10,482 Increased By 392.5 (3.89%)
BR30 30,838 Increased By 1329.4 (4.51%)
KSE100 98,023 Increased By 3448.7 (3.65%)
KSE30 30,586 Increased By 1141.7 (3.88%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Taiwan’s Foxconn says global manufacturing footprint to shield it from Trump’s tariffs

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 10:27am

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s Foxconn said on Wednesday it expects any impact of new tariffs from US President-elect Donald Trump to hit it less than its rivals, citing its global manufacturing footprint.

Young Liu, chairman of the contract manufacturer and key Apple supplier, told reporters after a forum in Taipei that it saw the primary impact of any fresh tariffs falling on its clients.

Foxconn tells India recruiters: Nix marital status in iPhone job ads

Foxconn will continue investing in Mexico, he added as it believed the trend was moving towards regional manufacturing.

Foxconn US President elect Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

Taiwan’s Foxconn says global manufacturing footprint to shield it from Trump’s tariffs

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Oil prices steady with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, OPEC+ policy

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

Read more stories