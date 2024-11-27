Taiwan’s Foxconn says global manufacturing footprint to shield it from Trump’s tariffs

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s Foxconn said on Wednesday it expects any impact of new tariffs from US President-elect Donald Trump to hit it less than its rivals, citing its global manufacturing footprint.

Young Liu, chairman of the contract manufacturer and key Apple supplier, told reporters after a forum in Taipei that it saw the primary impact of any fresh tariffs falling on its clients.

Foxconn tells India recruiters: Nix marital status in iPhone job ads

Foxconn will continue investing in Mexico, he added as it believed the trend was moving towards regional manufacturing.