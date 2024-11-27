AGL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
AIRLINK 128.75 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.94%)
BOP 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.13%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.83%)
DFML 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.04%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.87%)
FCCL 32.04 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.77%)
FFBL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (7.25%)
FFL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.54%)
HUBC 109.05 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.35%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.78%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.1%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.32%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.28%)
NBP 70.35 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (6.72%)
OGDC 187.72 Increased By ▲ 8.19 (4.56%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.36%)
PPL 151.00 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (5.08%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.41%)
PTC 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.66%)
SEARL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (3.67%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.29%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
TREET 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.37%)
UNITY 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.85%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 10,482 Increased By 392.5 (3.89%)
BR30 30,838 Increased By 1329.4 (4.51%)
KSE100 98,023 Increased By 3448.7 (3.65%)
KSE30 30,586 Increased By 1141.7 (3.88%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls on Trump’s tariff pledge, stronger yen

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 10:23am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, with automakers leading the losses, amid concerns about the impact of US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff pledges and a stronger yen.

The Nikkei fell 0.72% to 38,165.85 by the midday break, while the broader Topix lost 0.85% to 2,666.58.

On Monday, Trump pledged to impose new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, which strategists said raised concerns that Japanese products might face a similar move.

“Wall Street was strong overnight but the Nikkei futures trading on the CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange)fell, which suggested weak sentiment of foreign investors,” said Yusuke Sakai, a senior trader at T&D Asset Management.

Wall Street stocks, led by S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, ended higher on Tuesday, as technology stocks rebounded, while investors digested Trump’s tariff pledges and the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve.

“And the stronger dragged sentiment lower,” Sakai said.

The yen rose from safe-haven bids amid turmoil in the Middle East, trading last up 0.26% at 152.7 per dollar.

Automakers fell, with Toyota Motor falling 3.56% to drag the Topix the most.

Nissan Motor and Honda Motor fell 5% and 3%, respectively.

The automakers’ index slipped 3.23%. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 3.44% to become the biggest drag on the Nikkei.

Japan’s Nikkei touches more than a week high on hopes of strong US economy

Sanrio tanked 13.7%, after the owner of ‘Hello Kitty’ brand announced a sale of shares in the company.

Keisei Electric Railway rose 5.5% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei, after the railway operator announced a sale of shares in Oriental Land worth 62 billion yen ($406.10 million).

Oriental Land, the operator of Tokyo Disneyland, rose 4.37%. Of more than 1,600 stocks on the TSE’s prime market, 12% rose and 86% fell, with 1% trading flat.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei falls on Trump’s tariff pledge, stronger yen

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Oil prices steady with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, OPEC+ policy

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

Read more stories