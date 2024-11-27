Wheat sown on over 12m acres of land in Punjab: well below target

LAHORE: Wheat has been sown over 12 million acres of land in Punjab against the target of 16.5 million acres set for the current year.

This was revealed at a meeting chaired by the Minister for Agriculture & Livestock, Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani today at Agriculture House, Lahore. The meeting thoroughly reviewed progress on the wheat cultivation campaign and other major projects, including the Chief Minister’s Kissan Package.

The Minister said all resources are being mobilized to meet the wheat cultivation target. Fertilizers, including DAP, are available in ample quantity across the province and are accessible to farmers at controlled rates. Applications have been acquired from farmers sowing wheat in larger areas under the Chief Minister’s “Grow More Wheat” Package, with an online application deadline of December 15, 2024. Additionally, strict monitoring is in place to ensure the availability of quality wheat seeds and fertilizers in markets.

It was further briefed that 1.32 million applications have been received for the Chief Minister’s Kissan Card, with verification completed for 500,000 farmers. This card has purchased agricultural inputs worth Rs24 billion across the province, with 92 per cent used for fertilizer purchases.

The minister praised the Chief Minister’s Kissan Card as a historic, farmer-friendly project led by the Chief Minister of Punjab, which now allows farmers to withdraw up to 30 per cent cash. Farmers in non-digitized areas can also apply for the Kissan Card, with the target number of cardholders increasing from 500,000 to 750,000.

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Punjab emphasized that due to the Chief Minister’s policies to promote wheat production, agricultural inputs are abundantly available, significantly reducing farmers’ production costs. The purchasing process through the Kissan Card is being monitored, with strict action against any dealer involved in overcharging.

During the meeting, the Minister directed to closely monitor the purchases made via the Kissan Card and stringent oversight against artificial shortages or price hikes of seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural pesticides. Strict action will be taken against non-compliant dealers.

Under the Chief Minister’s Green Tractor Program, allotment letters have been issued to 9,354 out of 9,500 successful farmers. Farmers have until December 5 to deposit their share of the payment for tractors at Bank of Punjab branches, with 3,363 farmers having already done so. Notably, 65 per cent of successful applicants in the Green Tractor Program are small farmers.

Minister Agriculture was also informed that 8,000 electric and diesel-operated tube wells across Punjab will be converted to solar power under the Chief Minister’s Solarization of Tube Wells Program. Farmers unable to submit digital applications may apply through the Water Management offices.

Under the Chief Minister’s Smog Control Program, 1,000 Super Seeders have been provided to farmers. Over 75,000 acres of rice stubble have been scientifically managed this year with Super Seeder usage, preventing field burning. By July 2025, an additional 4,000 Super Seeders will be distributed to further reduce stubble burning.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, reaffirmed the commitment to adhering strictly to the timelines of the Chief Minister’s Kissan Package. Efforts to achieve the wheat cultivation target involve active participation from Agriculture Extension staff, agricultural university students, and interns. He emphasized that the wheat cultivation target must be met at all costs.

