AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-27

Wheat sown on over 12m acres of land in Punjab: well below target

Zahid Baig Published 27 Nov, 2024 06:44am

LAHORE: Wheat has been sown over 12 million acres of land in Punjab against the target of 16.5 million acres set for the current year.

This was revealed at a meeting chaired by the Minister for Agriculture & Livestock, Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani today at Agriculture House, Lahore. The meeting thoroughly reviewed progress on the wheat cultivation campaign and other major projects, including the Chief Minister’s Kissan Package.

The Minister said all resources are being mobilized to meet the wheat cultivation target. Fertilizers, including DAP, are available in ample quantity across the province and are accessible to farmers at controlled rates. Applications have been acquired from farmers sowing wheat in larger areas under the Chief Minister’s “Grow More Wheat” Package, with an online application deadline of December 15, 2024. Additionally, strict monitoring is in place to ensure the availability of quality wheat seeds and fertilizers in markets.

It was further briefed that 1.32 million applications have been received for the Chief Minister’s Kissan Card, with verification completed for 500,000 farmers. This card has purchased agricultural inputs worth Rs24 billion across the province, with 92 per cent used for fertilizer purchases.

The minister praised the Chief Minister’s Kissan Card as a historic, farmer-friendly project led by the Chief Minister of Punjab, which now allows farmers to withdraw up to 30 per cent cash. Farmers in non-digitized areas can also apply for the Kissan Card, with the target number of cardholders increasing from 500,000 to 750,000.

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Punjab emphasized that due to the Chief Minister’s policies to promote wheat production, agricultural inputs are abundantly available, significantly reducing farmers’ production costs. The purchasing process through the Kissan Card is being monitored, with strict action against any dealer involved in overcharging.

During the meeting, the Minister directed to closely monitor the purchases made via the Kissan Card and stringent oversight against artificial shortages or price hikes of seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural pesticides. Strict action will be taken against non-compliant dealers.

Under the Chief Minister’s Green Tractor Program, allotment letters have been issued to 9,354 out of 9,500 successful farmers. Farmers have until December 5 to deposit their share of the payment for tractors at Bank of Punjab branches, with 3,363 farmers having already done so. Notably, 65 per cent of successful applicants in the Green Tractor Program are small farmers.

Minister Agriculture was also informed that 8,000 electric and diesel-operated tube wells across Punjab will be converted to solar power under the Chief Minister’s Solarization of Tube Wells Program. Farmers unable to submit digital applications may apply through the Water Management offices.

Under the Chief Minister’s Smog Control Program, 1,000 Super Seeders have been provided to farmers. Over 75,000 acres of rice stubble have been scientifically managed this year with Super Seeder usage, preventing field burning. By July 2025, an additional 4,000 Super Seeders will be distributed to further reduce stubble burning.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, reaffirmed the commitment to adhering strictly to the timelines of the Chief Minister’s Kissan Package. Efforts to achieve the wheat cultivation target involve active participation from Agriculture Extension staff, agricultural university students, and interns. He emphasized that the wheat cultivation target must be met at all costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

Wheat sown on over 12m acres of land in Punjab: well below target

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Standardising financial regimes: Aurangzeb highlights importance

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Oct FCA: CPPA-G hints at refunding Rs2.6bn to consumers

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

15 agreements, MoUs inked between Pakistan, Belarus

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

PTI’s tree tsunami programme: Audit exposes Rs5.2bn mismanagement

Read more stories