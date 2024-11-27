AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
Markets Print 2024-11-27

Gold prices drop

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2024 07:20am

KARACHI: The local gold prices saw a slump on Tuesday after the global rates fell sharply, traders said. Gold prices plunged by Rs 4,100 to reach Rs 274, 300 per tola and Rs 3,515 to Rs 235,168 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold bullion value declined by $ 41 to settle for $ 2,631 per ounce while silver was selling for $ 30.58 per ounce.

Domestically, silver prices stood for Rs 3,400 per tola and Rs 2,914.95 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

