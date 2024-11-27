AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-27

Iron ore higher on firmer steel output

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 06:44am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures ticked up on Tuesday for a second straight session, buoyed by stronger global steel production, although US President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to implement new tariffs when he takes office limited gains.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.77% higher at 786.5 yuan ($108.41) a metric ton, as of 0240 GMT.

The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.19% higher at $102.8 a ton. The World Steel Association revised its production data upwards on Monday to show global crude steel output in October rose 1% from a year earlier, compared with a 0.4% gain reported last Friday.

In China, the world’s top producer and consumer of the metal, crude steel production climbed 2.9% last month, latest data showed. Meanwhile, Trump pledged an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods until Beijing stops the flow of illegal drugs into the United States.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is now in a much more vulnerable position given the country’s prolonged property downturn, debt risks and weak domestic demand.

Neither the United States nor China would win a trade war sparked by Trump’s tariffs, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said on Monday. Iron ore markets remain very focused on upcoming Chinese meetings, including the Politburo meeting scheduled for early December and the Central Economic Work Conference scheduled for mid-December, Westpac analysts said in a note.

“China still faces very severe structural headwinds to growth, but at the very least, fiscal and monetary policy settings are now more obviously injecting meaningful support,” Westpac said in a separate note.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal down 0.7% and coke up 0.44%. Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged higher. Rebar gained about 0.4%, hot-rolled coil rose almost 0.3%, wire rod strengthened about 1.2%, while stainless steel lost nearly 0.7%.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore higher on firmer steel output

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Standardising financial regimes: Aurangzeb highlights importance

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Oct FCA: CPPA-G hints at refunding Rs2.6bn to consumers

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

15 agreements, MoUs inked between Pakistan, Belarus

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

PTI’s tree tsunami programme: Audit exposes Rs5.2bn mismanagement

Read more stories