Markets Print 2024-11-27

Wheat extends losses on better US crop outlook

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 06:44am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat lost more ground on Tuesday as improved US winter crop conditions raised global supply prospects, while a stronger dollar pressured commodities.

Corn eased as the dollar strengthened after US President-elect Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $5.53-3/4 a bushel, as of 0402 GMT, marking a fourth session of losses.

Corn gave up 0.4% to $4.31-1/4 a bushel, while soybeans added 0.1% to $9.86-1/2 a bushel. US winter wheat crop conditions improved for a fourth straight week, surpassing expectations, following timely rainfall across the Plains this month, according to the latest crop condition report by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday. The USDA said 55% of the winter wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition, as of Sunday, up from 49% a week earlier.

Russia’s IKAR agricultural consultancy on Monday said it had raised its overall forecast for Russia’s 2024 grain crop to 125 million metric tons from 124.5 million tons.

Warmer and drier-than-usual weather across most of the European Union since early last month has helped farmers to speed up crop sowing and harvesting, which had been delayed by heavy rainfall, according to the EU’s crop monitoring service, MARS.

