AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips as Trump releases details of China tariffs

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 04:48pm

LONDON: Copper prices dropped modestly on Tuesday after incoming U.S. President Donald Trump provided details of proposed tariffs on top metals consumer China, which were lower than expected.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $9,019 per metric ton by 1030 GMT, paring losses after touching an inter-day low of $8,958.

On Monday, Trump pledged an additional 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada from his first day in office, and 10% tariffs on goods from China.

He has previously pledged to end China’s most-favored-nation trading status and slap tariffs on Chinese imports in excess of 60% - much higher than those imposed during his first term.

“Trump’s message is pretty strong and the market obviously doesn’t like it, but the 10% on China was lower than what the market might have feared,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed down 0.3% to 73,740 yuan ($10,162.48) a ton.

Copper bounces on bargain hunting and risk appetite

China’s peak demand season, which spans November and December, has also prevented a further decline in copper prices, with SHFE inventories falling and import premiums rising to a one-month high of $53 a ton.

On wider markets, the dollar rallied while European shares fell in the aftermath of Trump’s announcement.

The dollar index pulled back from its gains and was virtually flat in mid-morning European trading.

A stronger dollar usually weighs on commodities priced in the U.S. currency, making it more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

LME copper has shed 12% since hitting a four-month peak on Sept. 30.

“Copper looks somewhat challenged, it’s trading near the low end of its recent range and the risk at this point is for some additional weakness,” Hansen said.

Zinc was the only LME metal in positive territory, jumping 2% to $3,079 a ton after holders of LME inventories gave notice they wanted to remove over 50,000 tons of material, cutting the amount of available stocks by a fifth.

LME aluminium fell 1.2% to $2,621.50 a ton, nickel shed 0.6% to $16,100, lead was down 0.7% at $2,015 and tin dipped 0.1% to $28,950.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper slips as Trump releases details of China tariffs

Violent clashes: PTI supporters reach D-Chowk amid tear gas shelling

Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties

Rupee records marginal fall against US dollar

SBP makes key revisions to Minimum Profit Rate requirements, Islamic banking guidelines

World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process

Security forces kill three militants in North Waziristan

Donald Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,100 in Pakistan

Indus Motor, Ghandhara Tyre temporarily halt production

120MW solar project: KE receives lowest bid from KAPCO

Read more stories