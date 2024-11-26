AGL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.22 (-3.22%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.86%)
DFML 37.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-9.31%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-5.23%)
FCCL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.74%)
FFBL 70.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-3.9%)
FFL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
HUBC 106.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-3.96%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.93%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-7.51%)
KOSM 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.12%)
MLCF 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.88%)
NBP 68.18 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (6.51%)
OGDC 183.50 Decreased By ▼ -9.32 (-4.83%)
PAEL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.98%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 144.75 Decreased By ▼ -9.32 (-6.05%)
PRL 24.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.72%)
PTC 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-6.06%)
SEARL 78.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-4.48%)
TELE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.8%)
TOMCL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.36%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
TRG 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-4.53%)
UNITY 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.65%)
BR100 10,195 Decreased By -309.6 (-2.95%)
BR30 29,963 Decreased By -1263.2 (-4.05%)
KSE100 95,664 Decreased By -2416.2 (-2.46%)
KSE30 29,778 Decreased By -780.5 (-2.55%)
Markets

Auto stocks lead losses in Europe on Trump’s tariff risk

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 02:25pm

European shares opened lower on Tuesday, dragged by automakers, as Donald Trump’s tariff threat on the United States’ largest trading partners prompted worries that the bloc might share the same fate in a likely global trade war.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.5% as of 0820 GMT, set to snap a three-day winning streak.

The auto sector dropped more than 2%, with Stellantis and Volkswagen among the top losers.

President-elect Trump pledged big tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, hurting the positive market sentiment following the nomination of Scott Bessent as US Treasury secretary.

The dollar rose, while global equities declined. Banks, retail and miners were some of the other badly-hit sectors, down more than 1% each.

European stocks off two-week highs as energy stocks weigh

Among specific stocks, Roche fell over 1% after its late-stage lung cancer study failed to meet primary endpoint of overall survival.

The Swiss company also plans to acquire US biopharma firm Poseida Therapeutics in a cash deal worth up to $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Melrose Industries led gains on the STOXX 600, rising 8%, after JP Morgan upgraded its upgrading their target prices on the aerospace company’s stock.

European shares

