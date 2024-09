BANGKOK: Thai consumer confidence dropped for a sixth consecutive month in August to its lowest level in 13 months, over concerns about slow economic growth and higher living costs as government policies remained unclear, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 56.5 in August from 57.7 in the previous month, the university said in a statement.