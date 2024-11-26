AGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 129.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.76%)
DCL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
DFML 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
DGKC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.55%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
FFBL 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.37%)
FFL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
HUBC 108.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.83%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.24%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.44%)
NBP 68.40 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.86%)
OGDC 188.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-2.24%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PPL 148.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.36%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.44%)
PTC 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.76%)
SEARL 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
TOMCL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
TPLP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.36%)
TREET 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
TRG 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
UNITY 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 10,467 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.36%)
BR30 30,774 Decreased By -452.2 (-1.45%)
KSE100 97,882 Decreased By -197.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 30,505 Decreased By -54.2 (-0.18%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields to track US rates; downside largely capped

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 10:04am

MUMBAI: Indian bond yields are likely to open little changed on Tuesday following the dip in the previous session, with traders keeping an eye on US Treasury yields.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected in a 6.81%-6.84% range, having dipped about two basis points on Monday to 6.8226% largely due to a dip in US Treasury yields.

The US 10-year Treasury yield tumbled sixteen basis points on Monday on the back of US Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of the Treasury, which was viewed favourably by bond investors.

The “sympathetic” move lower (for India bond yields) in response to the rally in US Treasuries will “not carry on”, a fixed-income trader at a bank said.

For the 10-year to move below 6.75-6.80% and hold there, there “will need to be visibility on rate cuts (from the Reserve Bank of India)”, he said.

The higher-than-expected October inflation reading, largely due to the spike in food prices, has prompted traders to price out a rate cut by India’s central bank next month.

Views differ on whether the RBI will cut rates at their next meeting in February.

India bond yields may drop tracking decline in US rates

For conditions to be conducive for a rate cut in February, a major reduction in food prices will be needed in the coming months, according to IDFC Bank. US yields, meanwhile, were marginally higher in Asia trading following Monday’s drop.

The dollar rallied and the rupee was poised to open weaker after Trump said he would impose tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico and levy an additional tariff on Chinese products.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields to track US rates; downside largely capped

KSE-100 gains over 1,600 points amid banking sector rally

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Oil steadies amid possible Middle East ceasefire

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Adviser says cut in policy rate helped govt save Rs1.3trn

Intelligence-sharing: FD to ink MoU with FMU and FIU of Belarus

Belarus urged to simplify import rules

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

Read more stories