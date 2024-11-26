AGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 129.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.51%)
BOP 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.38%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.76%)
DCL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
DFML 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
DGKC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.49%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
FFBL 71.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.55%)
FFL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
HUBC 108.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.24%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
MLCF 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.6%)
NBP 68.16 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (6.48%)
OGDC 188.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.22 (-2.19%)
PAEL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.3%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 149.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-3.29%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.44%)
PTC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.55%)
SEARL 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-2.32%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.45%)
TOMCL 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.73%)
TPLP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.36%)
TREET 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
TRG 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 10,467 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.36%)
BR30 30,774 Decreased By -452.2 (-1.45%)
KSE100 97,672 Decreased By -407.5 (-0.42%)
KSE30 30,434 Decreased By -125.1 (-0.41%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei stumbles after Trump pledges fresh tariffs

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 09:45am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average declined on Tuesday as the market reacted to US President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to impose tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico, along with additional tariffs on China.

The Nikkei index was down 1.3% at 38,260.38, as of the midday break, after sliding nearly 2% during morning trade.

The broader Topix also slid 1.3% to 2,681.66.

Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and trade of illicit drugs.

“Ten percent across the board (for China) is not as big as the one that he was talking about, 60%. But it still came in a more concrete way, so I think the initial reaction was rather negative,” Nomura’s chief macro strategist Naka Matsuzawa said.

The 25% tariff plans on imports from Canada and Mexico were probably bigger than the market expected, Matsuzawa added.

China-related sectors such as machinery will likely be more affected, along with exporters, he said. Investors reacted with caution toward the latest tariff pledge, with exporter shares and chip-related stocks sliding.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was among the biggest decliners by percentage and the largest drag on the Nikkei, down 5.6%.

Tokyo Electron tumbled 3%.

Japan’s Nikkei touches more than a week high on hopes of strong US economy

Electronics component maker Fujikura Ltd dropped 6.8%, while microchip equipment maker Lasertec Corp fell 5.5%, both among the biggest percentage losers.

Major automakers Toyota Motor and Honda Motor fell 2% and 1%, respectively.

The machinery sector lost nearly 2%.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stumbled 3.5%, while Kawasaki Heavy Industries shed 4.3%.

Shares of IHI were down 3.8%, with news that Japan’s space agency has halted an engine combustion test of its Epsilon S rocket after a fire broke out at the test site also weighing on sentiment.

Most Nikkei 225 constituents dropped, with 164 decliners outnumbering 55 advancers, while six shares remained untraded.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei stumbles after Trump pledges fresh tariffs

KSE-100 gains over 1,600 points amid banking sector rally

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Oil steadies amid possible Middle East ceasefire

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Adviser says cut in policy rate helped govt save Rs1.3trn

Intelligence-sharing: FD to ink MoU with FMU and FIU of Belarus

Belarus urged to simplify import rules

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

Read more stories