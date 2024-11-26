AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.27%)
AIRLINK 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.22 (-3.98%)
BOP 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.52%)
DFML 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-10.01%)
DGKC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-5.59%)
FCCL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.55%)
FFBL 69.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-5.28%)
FFL 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.02%)
HUBC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.24 (-4.73%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.96%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.02%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.91%)
NBP 65.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.02%)
OGDC 181.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.82 (-6.13%)
PAEL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.28%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.07 (-6.54%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.54%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-4.48%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.22%)
TOMCL 32.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.33%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4%)
TREET 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.13%)
TRG 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.37%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,116 Decreased By -388.7 (-3.7%)
BR30 29,567 Decreased By -1659.1 (-5.31%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises after selloff on possible Middle East ceasefire

Reuters Published November 26, 2024 Updated November 26, 2024 04:06pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Tuesday after falling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as investors took stock of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which had weighed on oil’s risk premium.

Brent crude futures were up 73 cents, or 1%, to $73.74 a barrel as of 1018 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $69.62 a barrel, up 68 cents, also 1%. Prices fell sharply on Monday after multiple reports that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to the terms of a deal to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

A senior Israeli official said Israel looks set to approve a US plan for a ceasefire on Tuesday. Market reaction to the ceasefire news was “over the top” as the broader Middle East conflict has “never actually disrupted supplies significantly to induce war premiums” this year, said senior market analyst Priyanka Sachdeva at Phillip Nova.

A ceasefire in Lebanon would reduce odds of the incoming US administration imposing more sanctions on Iranian crude, said ANZ analysts.

Iran supports Hezbollah and is an OPEC member, producing around 3.2 million barrels per day.

In Europe, Kyiv was under a sustained Russian drone attack on Tuesday, the city’s mayor said.

Elsewhere, OPEC+ may consider leaving its current oil output cuts in place from Jan. 1 at its next meeting on Sunday.

Oil prices fall on Israel-Lebanon ceasefire report

The producer group is already postponing hikes amid global demand worries.

On Monday, Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on all products coming into the US from Mexico and Canada. It was unclear whether this would include crude oil.

The vast majority of Canada’s 4 million bpd of crude exports go to the US Analysts have said it is unlikely Trump would impose tariffs on Canadian oil, which cannot be easily replaced since it differs from grades that the US produces.

“Contrary to today’s sell-off in risk assets, I think the tariff announcements are actually risk-positive because they are lower than consensus expectations,” said market analyst Tony Sycamore at IG.

Trump separately outlined “an additional 10% tariff, above any additional tariffs” on imports from China.

It was not entirely clear what this would mean for China as he has previously pledged to slap tariffs on Chinese imports in excess of 60%.

For the time being, markets are eyeing Trump’s plan to increase US oil production, which has been near record levels throughout 2022 to 2024 and absorbed supply disruption from geopolitical crises and sanctions, Phillip Nova’s Sachdeva said.

Brent crude Oil US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises after selloff on possible Middle East ceasefire

Violent clashes: PTI supporters reach D-Chowk amid tear gas shelling

Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties

Rupee records marginal fall against US dollar

SBP makes key revisions to Minimum Profit Rate requirements, Islamic banking guidelines

World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process

Donald Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

Indus Motor, Ghandhara Tyre temporarily halt production

120MW solar project: KE receives lowest bid from KAPCO

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Read more stories