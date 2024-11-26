AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Spot rate drifts lower amid slow business

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:49am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,400 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

He also told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund and 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,400 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

