AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh protesters besiege key newspaper demanding closure

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2024 05:45pm
Bangladesh Army personnel stand guard as protesters stage a demonstration in front of the Bangla newspaper Prothom Alo’s office in Dhaka on November 25, 2024. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh Army personnel stand guard as protesters stage a demonstration in front of the Bangla newspaper Prothom Alo’s office in Dhaka on November 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Protesters in Bangladesh on Monday surrounded the offices of one of the few remaining independent newspapers, Prothom Alo, in the latest mass demonstrations demanding that critical media close.

Government security forces guarding the building held off an angry crowd of around 300 people, a day after protesters were pushed back from storming the offices by a barrage of tear gas canisters.

The country’s largest Bengali-language newspaper faced significant challenges under the previous regime of ousted autocrat Sheikh Hasina, who fled a student-led revolution on August 5 to neighbouring India.

But protesters on Monday accused the newspaper’s journalists of having been supportive of Hasina, something Prothom Alo’s executive editor Sajjad Sharif strongly denied.

Huge Bangladesh rally warns ousted PM’s allies plotting return

“We have consistently upheld the highest professional standards in our work and will continue to do so,” he told AFP, recalling a history of “defying harassment” stretching back decades.

The overthrow of Hasina has triggered a spate of protests in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including a surge in Islamist groups emboldened to take to the streets after years of being suppressed.

Chanting protesters accused the daily of an alleged “anti-Islam” and “pro-India” bias, with many demanding its immediate shutdown.

Outside Dhaka, protesters also targeted the newspaper’s office in the city of Rajshahi, and marched through the streets of the port city of Chittagong.

It follows protests earlier this month that targeted Dhaka’s English-language Daily Star.

Protester Alif Bin Labib Shuvo, 20, a student injured during anti-Hasina protests in July, alleged that both Prothom Alo and the Daily Star seek to “destabilise” Bangladesh.

“If they don’t change their current strategy, they should be closed,” said Mir Farhad, 35, another protester.

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus has repeatedly insisted he wants media freedom.

Press watchdogs say dozens of journalists – seen by critics as having supported Hasina when she was in power – face police investigations in apparent retaliation for their past work.

At least four are in custody, accused of inciting the killing of protesters in the days before Hasina’s downfall.

Reporters Without Borders say as many has 140 journalists are facing police investigations into violence, calling it “systematic judicial harassment”.

The US-based Committee to Protect Journalists this month urged reforms to guarantee press freedom at “this critical juncture in the country’s history”.

Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina bangladesh protest

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh protesters besiege key newspaper demanding closure

Protest to continue until Imran is released, says Bushra Bibi as PTI resumes Islamabad march

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, says Aurangzeb

NetSol Technologies announces buyback of shares

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs172 billion

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Punjab govt announces winter vacations from December 20

TotalEnergies pauses business with Adani, says it was not aware of US investigation

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,300 in Pakistan

PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

Read more stories