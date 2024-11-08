AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Huge Bangladesh rally warns ousted PM’s allies plotting return

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2024 05:45pm
File Photo: AFP
File Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Allies of ousted Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina were working to undermine the interim government that replaced her regime, two of her leading opponents warned Friday at a huge rally in the capital Dhaka.

Hasina, 77, fled by helicopter to neighbouring India in August as a student-led uprising saw protesters flood streets of the capital Dhaka, bringing a dramatic end to her iron-fisted tenure.

Since then a caretaker government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has taken charge, tasked with implementing far-reaching democratic reforms and staging fresh elections.

Hundreds of thousands of people attended Friday’s demonstration, one of the biggest since Hasina’s toppling, which was organised by her longtime opponents of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

200 Bangladeshis abducted during Hasina regime still missing: inquiry

“We have gathered here to protect the voting rights of the people and to prevent the re-emergence of fascists,” Tarique Rahman, the BNP’s exiled vice-chairman, told attendees via a videolink from his home in London.

“We must be cautious. Though the autocrats are gone, ill forces are still active. We cannot afford for the interim government to fail.”

The BNP was subjected to repeated crackdowns under Hasina’s government, which rights groups say was behind the extrajudicial killing of hundreds of political opponents and the unlawful abduction and disappearance of hundreds more.

“Sheikh Hasina has fled, but the conspiracy continues,” BNP general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the rally.

“Her associates are plotting to undermine the movement. We must be very careful.”

Rahman, the son of two-time Bangladeshi premier and Hasina’s chief rival Khaleda Zia, has lived in London since 2008 and was convicted in absentia of graft charges during Hasina’s government.

Thousands of BNP members were arrested in the months before January elections that returned Hasina to power, staged in the absence of credible opposition parties.

The party has reasserted itself in the wake of Hasina’s ouster, and several members of Yunus’ interim government have served under prior BNP governments.

Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina bangladesh protest

Comments

200 characters

Huge Bangladesh rally warns ousted PM’s allies plotting return

PM Shehbaz announces three-month power subsidy package for winter season

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3.05bn in October 2024, up 24% year-on-year

Indian cricket board yet to communicate decision on travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Naqvi

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Record-setting spree continues, KSE-100 closes above 93,000 for first time

Saim Ayub hits 82 as Pakistan crush Australia in 2nd ODI

PM Shehbaz, VEON Group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan

Punjab shuts public spaces in smog-hit cities

Reko Diq Mining Company approaches PIBT for cargo handling

Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead women and children, UN rights office says

Read more stories