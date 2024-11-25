AGL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 128.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.24%)
BOP 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.66%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.03%)
FCCL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FFBL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
FFL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUBC 110.75 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.04%)
NBP 63.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.43%)
OGDC 193.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.77%)
PAEL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.25%)
PRL 25.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 81.25 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.31%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TOMCL 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
TPLP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
TREET 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.35%)
TRG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.51%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 10,514 Increased By 69.1 (0.66%)
BR30 31,171 Decreased By -18.1 (-0.06%)
KSE100 98,295 Increased By 497 (0.51%)
KSE30 30,671 Increased By 189.8 (0.62%)
Sports

American McNealy takes first PGA title with closing birdie

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2024 12:57pm

WASHINGTON: Maverick McNealy sank a birdie putt from just inside six feet on the 18th hole to win the RSM Classic on Sunday, capturing his first US PGA Tour title.

The 29-year-old American fired a two-under par 68 to finish 72 holes on 16-under 266 at Sea Island Golf Club to capture a top prize of $1.36 million.

That was enough for a one-stroke victory over compatriots Daniel Berger, who shot 67, and Luke Clanton, who closed with a 66, and Colombian Nico Echavarria, who had a final-round 65.

McNealy, who had five prior top-five finishes this season, captured his first victory in his 142nd PGA start.

Vince Whaley, Maverick McNealy share lead at RSM Classic

He qualified for next year’s Masters as well as the PGA’s season-opening tournament of champions event in Hawaii in January.

Birdies at the fifth and eighth holes kept McNealy in the lead but he stumbled with a bogey at the 14th, setting up the dramatic finish.

Echavarria had six birdies in his round but missed a nine-foot par putt for a bogey at 18 that left him one adrift.

Clanton had six birdies and a bogey but missed a par putt at 18 from just outside six feet to fall just off the pace.

Berger had a bogey-free round and birdied the par-3 third and sixth holes as well as the 11th but missed a 20-foot birdie putt at 18 to settle for a share of second, good enough to keep his tour playing rights for next year.

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and Americans Lee Hodges and J.T. Poston shared fifth on 268.

