Parveen Shakir remembered on her birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir was remembered on her 72nd birth anniversary being observed across the country on Sunday.

Born on November 24, 1952, in Karachi, Parveen Shakir held a master’s degree in English literature and served in Pakistan’s civil service at a distinguished level. She started writing at a very young age, both in prose and poetry, while contributing her articles both in Urdu and English newspapers.

She was highly educated with two Master’s degrees, one in English literature and one in linguistics. She also held a PhD and another Master’s degree in bank administration.