AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
DGKC 81.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
FFBL 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
FFL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.55%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
KOSM 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
NBP 65.10 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.5%)
OGDC 192.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.28%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PPL 153.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.32%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
PTC 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SEARL 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.95%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
TRG 57.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,510 Increased By 64.7 (0.62%)
BR30 31,214 Increased By 24.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 98,532 Increased By 733.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 30,788 Increased By 307.7 (1.01%)
Markets Print 2024-11-25

Most Gulf markets gain on oil; Egypt falls

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday in response to a rise in oil prices, although the Egyptian index retreated.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - climbed about 1% on Friday, settling at a two-week high, as the intensifying war in Ukraine boosted the market’s geopolitical risk premium.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.2% higher, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 0.4% and Saudi Arabian Mining Co advancing 1.9%.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco was up 0.4%.

Aramco’s digital arm is in talks to take a significant minority stake in US telecommunications software maker Mavenir, Reuters reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Global credit ratings agency Moody’s upgraded Saudi Arabia’s rating to “Aa3” from “A1” on Friday, citing the country’s efforts to diversify beyond its oil economy.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.1%, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank increasing 0.4%.

Dubai stock

