AGL 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.23%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.19%)
BOP 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
DGKC 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
FCCL 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
FFBL 74.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.7%)
FFL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HUBC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.64%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
MLCF 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
NBP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.66%)
OGDC 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 7.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 153.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.32%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
PTC 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.2%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TOMCL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,531 Increased By 86.2 (0.83%)
BR30 31,106 Decreased By -83 (-0.27%)
KSE100 98,918 Increased By 1119.6 (1.14%)
KSE30 30,935 Increased By 453.9 (1.49%)
Sports Print 2024-11-25

IPL auction records tumble as Pant and Iyer snapped up

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

RIYADH: Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history Sunday when he sold for a record $3.2 million, as teams splashed out on world-class cricketers for the lucrative Twenty20 tournament.

A total of 577 players are up for grabs at the two-day auction in Jeddah, with Pant, England veteran James Anderson and New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra among the top names.

The 2023 record of 247.5 million rupees Kolkata paid to Australian Mitchell Starc was first breached by Punjab Kings, who the IPL said snapped up Shreyas Iyer for a “handsome” 267.5 million rupees ($3.17 million).

Iyer, 29, captained Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL crown this year. But that record rapidly tumbled.

The IPL reported Lucknow Super Giants paid a “gigantic” 270 million rupees for 27-year-old star keeper Rishabh Pant.

The auction started on a sizzling note when Indian quick Arshdeep Singh’s name began a bidding war, which ended with Punjab getting the left-arm pace bowler for $2.13 million.

This year, Australian left-arm quick Starc was not retained by Kolkata — and went to Delhi Capitals for $1.39 million.

Gujarat Titans paid $1.87 million for England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler, while India pace bowler Mohammed Shami went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for $1.18 million.

Shami, 34, has recovered from a foot injury and is expected to join the Test team in the ongoing series in Australia.

